Messiah deWeaver announces plans to transfer from Michigan State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Messiah deWeaver #10 of the Michigan State Spartans is tripped up on fourth down by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- Quarterback Messiah deWeaver announced on Twitter Saturday that he plans to transfer from Michigan State.
— Messiah deWeaver (@Siah_10) December 30, 2017
pic.twitter.com/PlNMxbSNfR
deWeaver redshirted during the 2016 season, and made appearances against Ohio State and Rutgers in 2017.
