Messiah deWeaver announces plans to transfer from Michigan State

8:25 PM, Dec 30, 2017

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Messiah deWeaver #10 of the Michigan State Spartans is tripped up on fourth down by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Jamie Sabau
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- Quarterback Messiah deWeaver announced on Twitter Saturday that he plans to transfer from Michigan State.

 

 

deWeaver redshirted during the 2016 season, and made appearances against Ohio State and Rutgers in 2017.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top