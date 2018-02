DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Michigan beat Michigan State 3-2 Saturday night in the third-annual 'Duel in the D' college hockey event, the first to be held at Little Caesars Arena.

Cooper Marody, Jack Becker, and Quinn Hughes scored for the Wolverines, who also won the 2017 event at Joe Louis Arena.

Taro Hirose and David Keefer scored for the Spartans.

The game was announced as a sellout with an attendance of 19,515.