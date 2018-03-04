Michigan beats Purdue in Big Ten championship game

6:39 PM, Mar 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his teams win against the Michigan State Spartans during the semifinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2018 in New York City. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Michigan State Spartans 75-64. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WXYZ) -- Moritz Wagner scored 17 points and Michigan won its second consecutive Big Ten tournament championship Sunday with a 75-66 win over Purdue at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Teske, who averaged 3.3 points per game entering Sunday, added 14 points for the Wolverines.

Purdue center Isaac Haas scored a game-high 23 points.

Michigan (28-7) now awaits its destination in the NCAA Tournament.

QUOTABLE: During a halftime interview with CBS, Michigan head coach John Beilein said of Haas: "He's like the largest human being I've ever played against in my life. There might be bigger guys, I just haven't coached against 'em."

