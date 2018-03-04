Michigan beats Purdue in Big Ten championship game

NEW YORK (WXYZ) -- Moritz Wagner scored 17 points and Michigan won its second consecutive Big Ten tournament championship Sunday with a 75-66 win over Purdue at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Teske, who averaged 3.3 points per game entering Sunday, added 14 points for the Wolverines.

Purdue center Isaac Haas scored a game-high 23 points.

Michigan (28-7) now awaits its destination in the NCAA Tournament.

QUOTABLE: During a halftime interview with CBS, Michigan head coach John Beilein said of Haas: "He's like the largest human being I've ever played against in my life. There might be bigger guys, I just haven't coached against 'em."