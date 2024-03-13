Michigan finalizing deal to hire RBs coach Tony Alford away from rival Ohio State, AP source says

Michigan is finalizing a deal to hire running backs coach Tony Alford from rival Ohio State, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details and university approval were still being worked out.

Alford would replace Mike Hart, the former Wolverines star who had been running backs coach under coach Jim Harbaugh for three seasons.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore pulled off a bold move in building his first staff after Harbaugh’s return to the NFL, adding one of Ryan Day’s top assistants with the Buckeyes.

Alford posted a statement on social media thanking Ohio State and its fans for nine “amazing” years, but he did not indicate his next move.

“All that being said, as I will undoubtedly miss so many things about being a member of the Buckeye Football Family, I am excited about what the future holds as I embark on the next chapter of this journey,” Alford posted.

Ohio State hired Alford away from Notre Dame in 2015 as running backs coach and assistant head coach, and Day promoted him to run game coordinator a little more than a year ago.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997, then left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago. He encouraged athletic director Warde Manuel to hire Moore, who was Harbaugh's offensive coordinator.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football