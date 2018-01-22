Michigan QB Alex Malzone announces transfer to Miami (Ohio)

6:06 PM, Jan 22, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 04: Alex Malzone #12 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass during the Michigan Football Spring Game on April 4, 2015 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- Michigan quarterback Alex Malzone announced Monday on Instagram that he plans to transfer to Miami University.

Malzone, a Farmington Hills native and graduate of Brother Rice High School, spent his first three collegiate seasons with Michigan.

Malzone played sparingly for the Wolverines, including getting snaps against Hawaii in 2016 and Minnesota in 2017.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top