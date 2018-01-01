Michigan State to No. 1 in AP poll, Villanova drops to No. 3

(AP) -- Michigan State was passed by Villanova for the No. 1 ranking after Duke and Kansas lost three weeks ago. The Spartans were No. 3 at the time, but voters moved the fourth-ranked Wildcats to the top spot.

Look who's No. 1 now.

Michigan State (14-1) moved up to No. 1 in the poll released on Monday, receiving 43 of 65 first-place votes following previously top-ranked Villanova's loss to Butler on Saturday.

No. 2 Duke, up two spots, received 21 first-place votes and No. 3 Villanova had one.

Michigan State won both of its games last week and hasn't lost since Nov. 14, when Duke beat the Spartans 88-81 at the Champions Classic in Chicago. The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the 12th time overall.

"Any time we can be ranked No. 1 is a good thing," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after the Spartans beat Savannah State 108-52. "I also think there are five or six teams that could be No. 1."

One thing there certainly isn't: An undefeated team left in college basketball.

No. 3 Arizona State lost to No. 17 Arizona and No. 10 TCU lost to No. 12 Oklahoma on the same day as Villanova, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last team to finish a season undefeated.

The Sun Devils (12-1) dropped to No. 4 and the Horned Frogs fell from the program's highest ranking to No. 16.

No. 5 Xavier, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wichita State and Kansas rounded out the top 10.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Michigan St. (43) 14-1 1,600 2

2. Duke (21) 13-1 1,556 4

3. Villanova (1) 13-1 1,444 1

4. Arizona St 12-1 1,336 3

5. Xavier 14-1 1,325 6

6. West Virginia 12-1 1,304 7

7. Oklahoma 11-1 1,160 12

8. Virginia 12-1 1,048 9

9. Wichita St. 11-2 1,026 8

10. Kansas 11-2 963 11

11. Texas A&M 11-2 894 5

12. North Carolina 12-2 890 13

13. Purdue 13-2 883 14

14. Arizona 11-3 832 17

15. Miami 12-1 782 15

16. TCU 12-1 760 10

17. Kentucky 11-2 742 16

18. Texas Tech 12-1 483 22

19. Gonzaga 12-3 410 20

19. Cincinnati 12-2 410 21

21. Seton Hall 13-2 353 23

22. Arkansas 11-2 254 -

23. Tennessee 9-3 198 19

24. Florida St. 11-2 119 24

25. Clemson 12-1 104 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.