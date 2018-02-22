Mid-American Conference announces 2018 football schedule

(WXYZ) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2018 football schedule on Thursday.

As usual, the conference slate features several midweek games in November.

* - denotes conference game

Central Michigan

Sept.

1 at Kentucky

8 Kansas

15 *at NIU

22 Maine

29 at Michigan State

Oct.

6 *Buffalo

13 *Ball State

20 *Western Michigan

27 *at Akron

Nov.

3 *at Eastern Michigan

10 *Bowling Green

23 *at Toledo, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network/ESPN3)

Eastern Michigan

Aug.

31 Monmouth

Sep.

8 at Purdue

15 *at Buffalo

22 at San Diego State

29 *NIU

Oct.

6 *at Western Michigan

13 *Toledo

20 *at Ball State

27 Army

Nov.

3 *Central Michigan

10 *Akron

23 *at Kent State, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network/ESPN3)