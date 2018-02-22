Mid-American Conference announces 2018 football schedule
(WXYZ) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2018 football schedule on Thursday.
As usual, the conference slate features several midweek games in November.
* - denotes conference game
Central Michigan Sept.
1 at Kentucky
8 Kansas
15 *at NIU
22 Maine
29 at Michigan State Oct.
6 *Buffalo
13 *Ball State
20 *Western Michigan
27 *at Akron Nov.
3 *at Eastern Michigan
10 *Bowling Green
23 *at Toledo, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network/ESPN3)
Eastern Michigan Aug.
31 Monmouth Sep.
8 at Purdue
15 *at Buffalo
22 at San Diego State
29 *NIU Oct.
6 *at Western Michigan
13 *Toledo
20 *at Ball State
27 Army Nov.
3 *Central Michigan
10 *Akron
23 *at Kent State, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network/ESPN3)
Western Michigan Aug.
31 Syracuse, Time TBA (CBS Sports Network) Sep.
8 at Michigan
15 Delaware State
22 at Georgia State
29 *at Miami Oct.
6 *Eastern Michigan
13 *at Bowling Green
20 *at Central Michigan
25 *Toledo, Time TBA (ESPN2/CBS Sports Network) Nov.
1 *Ohio, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)
13 *at Ball State, Time TBA (ESPN2)
20 *NIU, Time TBA (ESPN2 or ESPNU/ESPN3)
