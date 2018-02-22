Mid-American Conference announces 2018 football schedule

3:03 PM, Feb 22, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: John Bonamego head coach of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the game against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Rey Del Rio
Copyright Getty Images

OXFORD, OH - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Chris Creighton of the Eastern Michigan Eagles looks on against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on November 15, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Reaves
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Tim Lester of the Western Michigan Broncos on the sidelines during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harry How
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2018 football schedule on Thursday.

As usual, the conference slate features several midweek games in November.

* - denotes conference game

Central Michigan
Sept.
1          at Kentucky
8          Kansas
15         *at NIU
22         Maine
29         at Michigan State
Oct.
6          *Buffalo
13         *Ball State
20         *Western Michigan
27         *at Akron
Nov.
3          *at Eastern Michigan
10         *Bowling Green
23         *at Toledo, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network/ESPN3)

 

Eastern Michigan
Aug.
31         Monmouth
Sep.
8          at Purdue
15         *at Buffalo
22         at San Diego State
29         *NIU
Oct.
6          *at Western Michigan
13         *Toledo
20         *at Ball State
27         Army
Nov.
3          *Central Michigan
10         *Akron
23         *at Kent State, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network/ESPN3)

 

Western Michigan
Aug.
31         Syracuse, Time TBA (CBS Sports Network)
Sep.
8          at Michigan
15         Delaware State
22         at Georgia State
29         *at Miami
Oct.
6          *Eastern Michigan
13         *at Bowling Green
20         *at Central Michigan
25         *Toledo, Time TBA (ESPN2/CBS Sports Network)
Nov.
1          *Ohio, Time TBA (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)
13         *at Ball State, Time TBA (ESPN2)
20         *NIU, Time TBA (ESPN2 or ESPNU/ESPN3)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top