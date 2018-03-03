Mid-American Conference releases 2018 basketball tournament brackets

6:06 PM, Mar 3, 2018

Mid-American Conference logo (Photo courtesy Mid-American Conference)

(WXYZ) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2018 men's and women's basketball tournament brackets on Saturday.

In the men's bracket, Eastern Michigan earned the #3 seed and a first-round bye to Cleveland. #6 seed Western Michigan and #8 seed Central Michigan will each host opening-round games Monday as a result of the Chippewas' win over the Broncos on Saturday.

 

 

Central Michigan captured the top seed in the women's bracket, including a first-round bye to Cleveland. Western Michigan will host an opening-round game as the #6 seed, while Eastern Michigan will open tournament play on the road as the #9 seed.

 

 

