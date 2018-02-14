Minnie, Thompson help Eastern Michigan hold off Miami (Ohio)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Elijah Minnie tossed in 24 points and James Thompson IV finished with his 18th double-double of the season to help Eastern Michigan hold off Miami (Ohio) 58-57 on Tuesday night.

Minnie hit four 3-pointers and added nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the Eagles (15-11, 6-7 Mid-American Conference), who beat the RedHawks (13-13, 6-7) for a sixth straight time. Thompson scored 14 with 14 rebounds and four blocks. He came in ranked third in the nation averaging 12.0 rebounds per game and fourth in double-doubles.

Minnie nailed a 3-pointer to begin and end an 11-0 run and the Eagles led 21-9, increasing their lead to 33-18 by halftime. A Paul Jackson layup gave Eastern Michigan a 47-36 lead with 8:22 left, but Jake Wright buried three straight 3s to pull the RedHawks within 49-45 just two minutes later. Minnie hit a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 56-49 lead, but Wright's 3 capped a 6-0 spurt to get Miami within a point. The teams traded baskets and after Malik Ellison missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Mills grabbed the rebound for the RedHawks with 21 seconds left. Miami turned the ball over on a steal by Tim Bond.

Wright led Miami with 21 points, while Bam Bowman scored 11 with eight rebounds.