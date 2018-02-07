National Signing Day: CMU, EMU, WMU 2018 classes

Cloudy
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: John Bonamego head coach of the Central Michigan Chippewas during the game against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
OXFORD, OH - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Chris Creighton of the Eastern Michigan Eagles looks on against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on November 15, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Tim Lester of the Western Michigan Broncos on the sidelines during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Central Michigan Montrae Braswell, cb, 5-11, 181, Avon Park, Avon Park, Fla.
Tico Brown, dt, 6-1, 286, Homestead, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Braeden Childress, ath, 6-4, 210, Big Rapids, Big Rapids, Mich.
Jonathan Clark, rb, 5-10, 185, Paramus Catholic, Paramus, N.J.
Carlton Cleophat, olb, 6-1, 200, Blanche Ely, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Nolan Eike, ol, 6-6, 260, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.
Tyden Ferris, de, 6-4, 236, Delton-Kellogg, Delton, Mich.
Cory Gildersleeve, olb, 6-2, 220, Saline, Saline, Mich.
Randall Harris, cb, 6-0, 184, Walled Lake Western, Walled Lake, Mich.
Laquan Johnson, de, 6-3 1/2, 230, Bendle Senior, Burton, Mich.
Kobe Lewis, cb, 5-9, 175, Americus Sumter County South, Americus, Ga.
Keonta Nixon, wr, 6-4, 205, Lake Park, Roselle, Ill.
George Pearson, qb, 6-1, 210, Mater Dei, Middletown, N.J.
Tyrone Scott, wr, 6-3, 187, Jenkins, Savannah, Ga.
NeVen Simington, dl, 6-4, 225, Saginaw, Saginaw, Mich.
Romello Tarver, dl, 6-5, 245, Oxbridge Academy, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Joel Wilson, ath, 6-4, 205, Petoskey, Petoskey, Mich.
Eastern Michigan
Kobie Beltram, ilb, 6-1, 230, City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif.
Robert Daniel, cb, 5-10, 178, Oak Park, Oak Park, Mich.
Brian Dooley, ot, 6-6, 270, St. John's Jesuit, Toledo, Ohio
Dylan Drummond, wr, 6-0, 171, Cuyahoga Heights, Cleveland, Ohio
Mikey Haney, ot, 6-4, 260, Maumee, Maumee, Ohio
Aaron Jackson, qb, 6-2, 210, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Marcellus Johnson, ot, 6-4, 270, Normal Community, Normal, Ill.
Tyrone Neal, ilb, 6-0, 225, Fort Scott C.C., Fort Scott, Kan.
Thomas Odukoya, te, 6-6, 265, Garden City C.C., Garden City, Kan.
Turan Rush, dt, 6-1, 260, Antelope Valley College, Lancaster, Calif.
Shawn Simeon, de, 6-6, 240, Coffeyville C.C., Coffeyville, Kan.
Timarcus Simpson, cb, 5-11, 170, Sickles, Tampa, Fla.
Carter Stagner, de, 6-4, 205, Ernest W. Seaholm, Birmingham, Mich.
Isaiah Watson, cb, 5-10, 160, Calvert Hall College, Towson, Md.
Jacob Whitmer, te, 6-6, 245, Chaffey College, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Western Michigan
Antwan Reed, ot, 6-5 1/2, 326, Muskegon, Muskegon, Mich.
Zaire Barnes, ath, 6-3, 191, Carmel Catholic, Mundelein, Ill.
Chase Brown, rb, 5-11, 195, St. Stephens Episcopal, Bradenton Fla.
Ronnie Buford, de, 6-4, 205, Chelsea, Chelsea, Mich.
DaShon Bussell, ath, 6-2, 182, Knoxville Catholic, Knoxville, Tenn.
Andre Carter, de, 6-4, 230, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Kaleb Eleby, qb, 6-2, 205, Pattonville Sr., Maryland Heights, Mo.
Braden Fiske, og, 6-3, 240, Michigan City Sch, Michigan City, Ind.
Kenih Lovely, cb, 5-10, 167, Atlantic, Delray Beach, Fla.
Patrick Lupro, cb, 5-8 1/2, 184, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.
Jayden Reed, wr, 5-11, 155, Metea Valley, Aurora, Ill.
Anthony Torres, te, 6-6, 235, Penn, Mishawaka, Ind.
