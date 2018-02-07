National Signing Day: Michigan State's 2018 class

Cloudy
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Head Coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans watches his team play against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Michigan State Javez Alexander, qb, 6-2, 195, Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio
Jeslord Boateng, olb, 6-2, 210, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
Dan CanOpstall, ol, 6-6, 255, Jenison, Jenison, Mich.
Elijah Collins, rb, 6-0, 194, University Of Detroit Jesuit HS, Detroit, Mich.
Theo Day, pro, 6-5, 197, Divine Child, Dearborn, Mich.
Dimitri Douglas, ot, 6-4, 282, Saline, Saline, Mich.
Michael Dowell, s, 6-0, 195, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio
Kalon Gervin, cb, 5-11, 180, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Trenton Gillison, te, 6-5, 220, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Parks Gissinger, de, 6-4, 227, Chaminade, West Hills, Calif.
Xavier Henderson, ath, 6-0, 189, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Jacob Isaia, ot, 6-3, 280, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Christian Jackson, cb, 5-8 1/2, 164, Lassiter, Marietta, Ga.
La'Darius Jefferson, ath, 6-2, 209, Muskegon, Muskegon, Mich.
Chase Kline, ilb, 6-3 1/2, 225, Chardon, Chardon, Ohio
David Kruse , ath, 6-0, 200, Lowell, Belding, Mich.
Julian Major, wr, 6-1, 185, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh, Pa.
James Ohonba, ot, 6-4, 345, Woodland, Stockbridge, Georgia
Jacob Slade, de, 6-4, 255, Olentangy, Lewis Center, Ohio
Zachary Slade, de, 6-4, 240, Olentangy, Lewis Center, Ohio
Edward Warinner, ilb, 6-2, 222, Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio
Davion Williams, cb, 6-2, 185, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.
