National Signing Day: Michigan State's 2018 class

6:28 PM, Feb 7, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Head Coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans watches his team play against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

JAMIE SABAU
Copyright Getty Images

Michigan State
   Javez Alexander, qb, 6-2, 195, Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio
   Jeslord Boateng, olb, 6-2, 210, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
   Dan CanOpstall, ol, 6-6, 255, Jenison, Jenison, Mich.
   Elijah Collins, rb, 6-0, 194, University Of Detroit Jesuit HS, Detroit, Mich.
   Theo Day, pro, 6-5, 197, Divine Child, Dearborn, Mich.
   Dimitri Douglas, ot, 6-4, 282, Saline, Saline, Mich.
   Michael Dowell, s, 6-0, 195, St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio
   Kalon Gervin, cb, 5-11, 180, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
   Trenton Gillison, te, 6-5, 220, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
   Parks Gissinger, de, 6-4, 227, Chaminade, West Hills, Calif.
   Xavier Henderson, ath, 6-0, 189, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
   Jacob Isaia, ot, 6-3, 280, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
   Christian Jackson, cb, 5-8 1/2, 164, Lassiter, Marietta, Ga.
   La'Darius Jefferson, ath, 6-2, 209, Muskegon, Muskegon, Mich.
   Chase Kline, ilb, 6-3 1/2, 225, Chardon, Chardon, Ohio
   David Kruse , ath, 6-0, 200, Lowell, Belding, Mich.
   Julian Major, wr, 6-1, 185, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh, Pa.
   James Ohonba, ot, 6-4, 345, Woodland, Stockbridge, Georgia
   Jacob Slade, de, 6-4, 255, Olentangy, Lewis Center, Ohio
   Zachary Slade, de, 6-4, 240, Olentangy, Lewis Center, Ohio
   Edward Warinner, ilb, 6-2, 222, Olentangy Liberty, Powell, Ohio
   Davion Williams, cb, 6-2, 185, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.

