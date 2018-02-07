National Signing Day: Michigan's 2018 class

6:24 PM, Feb 7, 2018
2 hours ago
Brian Blanco
Michigan
   Michael Barrett, ath, 5-11 1/2, 215, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.
   Ronnie Bell, wr, 6-1, 170, Park Hill, Kansas City, Mo.
   Sammy Faustin, cb, 6-2, 190, Naples, Naples, Fla.
   Vincent Gray, cb, 6-2, 180, Adams, Rochester, Mich.
   Gemon Green, cb, 6-2, 165, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
   German Green, s, 6-2, 168, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
   Hassan Haskins, rb, 6-1, 202, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo.
   Ryan Hayes, ot, 6-7, 252, Traverse City West, Traverse City, Mich.
   Aidan Hutchinson, sde, 6-6, 260, Divine Child, Dearborn, Mich.
   Jalen Mayfield, ot, 6-5, 273, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.
   Cameron McGrone, olb, 6-1, 215, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, Ind.
   Joe Milton, qb, 6-5 1/2, 230, Olympia, Orlando, Fla.
   Mustapha Muhammad, te, 6-4, 235, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas
   Luke Schoonmaker, te, 6-6, 225, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn.
   Myles Sims, cb, 6-2 1/2, 173, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
   Christian Turner, rb, 5-11, 187, Buford, Buford Georgia
   Taylor Upshaw, de, 6-5, 240, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla.
   Ben VanSumeren, ath, 6-3, 228, Garber, Essexville, Mich.
   Julius Welschof, de, 6-6, 248, Germany

