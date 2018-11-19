No. 4 Michigan mum on Chase Winovich's status at No. 10 Ohio State

Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer
4:43 PM, Nov 19, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines leaves the field after being injured while playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 31-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
Copyright Getty Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh declined to say Monday if he expects star defensive end Chase Winovich to play at No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday.

Winovich appeared to hurt his left shoulder Saturday against Indiana. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return. Harbaugh said Winovich will be evaluated every day, but gave no indication whether he will be on the field for the fourth-ranked Wolverines. Winovich posted on his Instagram account Sunday night, saying "To those who celebrated what they thought would be my demise, I'll be back."

Winovich was named an AP midseason All-American and is a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, which recognizes the nation's top defensive player.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top