Nunn, Hayes team again to lead Oakland over IUPUI

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) -- Kendrick Nunn and Jalen Hayes, the nation's top-scoring duo, combined for 46 points to lead Oakland to an 82-74 victory over IUPUI on Sunday.

Nunn (26.0 ppg) scored 25 points and Hayes (19.1) had 21 for the Golden Grizzlies (15-10, 7-5 Horizon), who snapped a two-game skid. Nick Daniels added 11 points.

Oakland had a 17-point lead in the second half when the Jaguars (7-16, 4-7) rallied to get within three with T.J. Henderson accounting for 13 straight points during the stretch.

Daniels scored seven straight points as Oakland rebuilt a nine-point lead with 3:44 left. IUPUI cut it to four but Walker took a pass as he cut through the paint from Daniels, whose back was to the basket, and scored. Daniels added two free throws to lead 80-72 with 39 seconds remaining.

Aaron Brennan and Jaylen Minnett each scored 16 points and Henderson 14 for IUPUI, which has lost five straight.