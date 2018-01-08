Oakland University hosts annual Mitten Toss

Cloudy
HI: 26°
LO: 3°
Swimming & Diving, Mitten Toss (Photo by Jose Juarez/Oakland University Athletics)
Swimming & Diving, Mitten Toss (Photo by Jose Juarez/Oakland University Athletics)
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Members of the swimming and diving teams at Oakland University collected hundreds of mittens and gloves during the "Mitten Toss" at Friday's basketball game.
The event is a longstanding annual ritual that benefits the Baldwin Center in Pontiac.
Four bags of mittens and gloves were presented to Baldwin Center representatives during Sunday's basketball game between Oakland and Wright State.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.