Report: Michigan State Co-DC Harlon Barnett leaving for Florida State

(WXYZ) -- Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett will be Florida State's new defensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

SOURCE: #MichiganState Co-DC Harlon Barnett will become the new defensive coordinator at #FSU. Big hire for Taggart. Barnett is highly thought of by the players there and by his staff. Very impressive dude. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2018

Barnett served on Mark Dantonio's staff at Michigan State since 2007.

Dantonio released the following statement Friday night regarding Barnett's departure:

“I would like to thank Harlon Barnett for his 14 years working on our staff, including all 11 years at Michigan State. He did an outstanding job and is a great football coach. He’s an extraordinary person with tremendous values and was an integral part of the 100 victories we reached at the Holiday Bowl, which I consider to be a staff achievement. He helped our program win multiple championships and bowl games while also developing All-Big Ten players, All-Americans and NFL Draft picks.

“We recognized the value of Harlon and all of our coaches, and the administration has stepped up with a significant financial commitment to our entire staff. I also understand individually that sometimes coaches are ready for new challenges and opportunities. We wish Harlon and his family all the best as he continues his coaching career.

“Our program has established itself and will finish in the final polls for the seventh time in the past 10 years. We will continue to build upon our past success and we’re looking forward to the new challenges of the upcoming season. We have an outstanding football team coming back and we’re extremely excited about the future of Spartan football in 2018. Go Green.”