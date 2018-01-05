Report: Michigan State Co-DC Harlon Barnett leaving for Florida State

6:41 PM, Jan 5, 2018

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Harlon Barnett Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/DBs of the Michigan State Spartans takes questions from the media after a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on November 12, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Knights 49-0. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) -- Michigan State co-defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett will be Florida State's new defensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

 

 

Barnett served on Mark Dantonio's staff at Michigan State since 2007.

Dantonio released the following statement Friday night regarding Barnett's departure:

“I would like to thank Harlon Barnett for his 14 years working on our staff, including all 11 years at Michigan State. He did an outstanding job and is a great football coach. He’s an extraordinary person with tremendous values and was an integral part of the 100 victories we reached at the Holiday Bowl, which I consider to be a staff achievement. He helped our program win multiple championships and bowl games while also developing All-Big Ten players, All-Americans and NFL Draft picks.

“We recognized the value of Harlon and all of our coaches, and the administration has stepped up with a significant financial commitment to our entire staff. I also understand individually that sometimes coaches are ready for new challenges and opportunities. We wish Harlon and his family all the best as he continues his coaching career.

“Our program has established itself and will finish in the final polls for the seventh time in the past 10 years. We will continue to build upon our past success and we’re looking forward to the new challenges of the upcoming season. We have an outstanding football team coming back and we’re extremely excited about the future of Spartan football in 2018. Go Green.”

