Report: Michigan to hire former CMU head coach Dan Enos as assistant

(WXYZ) -- Michigan will hire former Arkansas offensive coordinator and Central Michigan head coach Dan Enos, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Enos has spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator under Bret Bielema at Arkansas.

Enos served as head coach at CMU from 2010-2014, compiling a 26-36 record. Prior to that, Enos worked as an assistant coach at Michigan State, his alma mater.