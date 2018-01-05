Report: Michigan to hire former CMU head coach Dan Enos as assistant

5:44 PM, Jan 5, 2018

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 28: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks yells to the offense on the field during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels 38-37. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Wesley Hitt
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- Michigan will hire former Arkansas offensive coordinator and Central Michigan head coach Dan Enos, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

 

 

Enos has spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator under Bret Bielema at Arkansas.

Enos served as head coach at CMU from 2010-2014, compiling a 26-36 record. Prior to that, Enos worked as an assistant coach at Michigan State, his alma mater.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top