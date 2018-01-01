South Carolina rallies to beat Michigan in Outback Bowl

3:43 PM, Jan 1, 2018

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Michigan Wolverines controls the offense during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WXYZ) -- South Carolina overcame a 19-3 deficit, scoring 23 unanswered points to beat Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl on Monday.

Ben Mason's one-yard touchdown run opened the second half scoring for the Wolverines, who extended their lead to 19-3 following Quinn Nordin's fourth field goal of the game.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the final 2:25 of the third quarter, first on a 17-yard touchdown run by Rico Dowdle, then following a Michigan fumble, a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards.

Bentley connected with Shi Smith for a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Michigan committed five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) in the loss.

