South Carolina rallies to beat Michigan in Outback Bowl
3:43 PM, Jan 1, 2018
TAMPA, Fla. (WXYZ) -- South Carolina overcame a 19-3 deficit, scoring 23 unanswered points to beat Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl on Monday.
Ben Mason's one-yard touchdown run opened the second half scoring for the Wolverines, who extended their lead to 19-3 following Quinn Nordin's fourth field goal of the game.
The Gamecocks scored twice in the final 2:25 of the third quarter, first on a 17-yard touchdown run by Rico Dowdle, then following a Michigan fumble, a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards.
Bentley connected with Shi Smith for a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Michigan committed five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) in the loss.
