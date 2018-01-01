South Carolina rallies to beat Michigan in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WXYZ) -- South Carolina overcame a 19-3 deficit, scoring 23 unanswered points to beat Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl on Monday.

Ben Mason's one-yard touchdown run opened the second half scoring for the Wolverines, who extended their lead to 19-3 following Quinn Nordin's fourth field goal of the game.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the final 2:25 of the third quarter, first on a 17-yard touchdown run by Rico Dowdle, then following a Michigan fumble, a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards.

Bentley connected with Shi Smith for a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Michigan committed five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) in the loss.