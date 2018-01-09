Spartans ranked No. 15 in season's final AP Top 25 poll

ATLANTA (AP) -- Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game. Unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

The Crimson Tide received 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win on Monday night. UCF received the other four and finished with the best ranking in the history of the program. The Knights are the first bowl-eligible team to finish the season undefeated and not win a national title since TCU in 2010. Ohio State was 12-0 in 2012, but banned from the postseason by the NCAA.

Georgia finished second, its best ranking since 2007, and Oklahoma was third, followed by Clemson and Ohio State.

The AP national championship is the 11th for the Crimson Tide, three more than any other school, and fifth under coach Nick Saban since 2009. Saban joins the late Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant as the only coaches with five AP titles.

Alabama is the first preseason No. 1 to finish No. 1 since Southern California in 2004 and the 11th overall. For the fourth time, two teams from the same conference finished Nos. 1 and 2. The last three times it has happened involved Southeastern Conference teams at the top (2007, 2011 and now 2017).

Washington State, which lost to Michigan State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl, was the only team ranked in the final regular-season poll to fall out of the Top 25 after the bowl season. North Carolina State moved in after beating Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun Bowl and finished No. 23.

------

CONFERENCE CALL

Big Ten - 5

SEC -- 5

ACC -- 4

Big 12 -- 3

AAC -- 3

Pac-12 -- 3

Mountain West -- 1

Independent -- 1

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press final college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5

6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10

7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6

8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9

9. TCU 11-3 974 13

10. Auburn 10-4 917 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14

12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17

15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18

16. Washington 10-3 668 12

17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20

18. LSU 9-4 368 16

19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24

20. Stanford 9-5 336 15

21. South Florida 10-2 267 23

22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25

23. NC State 9-4 232 NR

24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22

25. Memphis 10-3 119 19

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.