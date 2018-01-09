Spartans ranked No. 15 in season's final AP Top 25 poll

Ralph D. Russo, AP Sports Writer
4:31 PM, Jan 9, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Mark Dantonio holds up the winning trophy along with players Chris Frey #23, Brian Lewerke #14, and Damion Terry #6 of the Michigan State Spartans after defeating the Washington State Cougars 42-17 in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 28, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game. Unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

The Crimson Tide received 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win on Monday night. UCF received the other four and finished with the best ranking in the history of the program. The Knights are the first bowl-eligible team to finish the season undefeated and not win a national title since TCU in 2010.  Ohio State was 12-0 in 2012, but banned from the postseason by the NCAA.

Georgia finished second, its best ranking since 2007, and Oklahoma was third, followed by Clemson and Ohio State.

The AP national championship is the 11th for the Crimson Tide, three more than any other school, and fifth under coach Nick Saban since 2009. Saban joins the late Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant as the only coaches with five AP titles.

Alabama is the first preseason No. 1 to finish No. 1 since Southern California in 2004 and the 11th overall. For the fourth time, two teams from the same conference finished Nos. 1 and 2. The last three times it has happened involved Southeastern Conference teams at the top (2007, 2011 and now 2017).

Washington State, which lost to Michigan State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl, was the only team ranked in the final regular-season poll to fall out of the Top 25 after the bowl season. North Carolina State moved in after beating Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun Bowl and finished No. 23.
   ------
   CONFERENCE CALL
   Big Ten - 5
   SEC -- 5
   ACC -- 4
   Big 12 -- 3
   AAC -- 3
   Pac-12 -- 3
   Mountain West -- 1
   Independent -- 1

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press final college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (57)                          13-1    1521      4 
  2.  Georgia                                    13-2    1454      3 
  3.  Oklahoma                                  12-2    1374      2 
  4.  Clemson                                    12-2    1292      1 
  5.  Ohio  St.                                  12-2    1286      5 
  6.  UCF  (4)                                    13-0    1248    10 
  7.  Wisconsin                                13-1    1194      6 
  8.  Penn  St.                                  11-2    1120      9 
  9.  TCU                                            11-3      974    13 
10.  Auburn                                      10-4      917      7 
11.  Notre  Dame                              10-3      857    14 
12.  Southern  Cal                          11-3      839      8 
13.  Miami                                        10-3      769    11 
14.  Oklahoma  St.                          10-3      758    17 
15.  Michigan  St.                          10-3      705    18 
16.  Washington                              10-3      668    12 
17.  Northwestern                          10-3      528    20 
18.  LSU                                              9-4      368    16 
19.  Mississippi  St.                      9-4      359    24 
20.  Stanford                                    9-5      336    15 
21.  South  Florida                        10-2      267    23 
22.  Boise  St.                                11-3      251    25 
23.  NC  State                                    9-4      232    NR 
24.  Virginia  Tech                          9-4      126    22 
25.  Memphis                                    10-3      119    19 

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.

