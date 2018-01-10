WATCH: EMU student wins $10,000 on full-court putt

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 25°
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) -- An Eastern Michigan University student won $10,000 during Tuesday night's basketball game by making a full-court putt.
Drive for show, putt for dough... 💰
Check this out! @LackeyJake nails this full court putt for 10K! #SCTop10 #MACtion pic.twitter.com/4ZKTQRz4aT— #MACtion (@MACSports) January 10, 2018
Drive for show, putt for dough... 💰
Check this out! @LackeyJake nails this full court putt for 10K! #SCTop10 #MACtion pic.twitter.com/4ZKTQRz4aT
Jake Lackey, the contest winner, later tweeted that the experience was "absolutely surreal."
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.