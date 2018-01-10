WATCH: EMU student wins $10,000 on full-court putt

11:32 PM, Jan 9, 2018
EMU

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) -- An Eastern Michigan University student won $10,000 during Tuesday night's basketball game by making a full-court putt.

 

 

Jake Lackey, the contest winner, later tweeted that the experience was "absolutely surreal."

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top