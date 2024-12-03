Wolverines fire offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan says offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell has been 'relieved' of his coaching duties.

The move was announced by head coach Sherrone Moore announced Tuesday.

“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” said Moore in a news release. “This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”

According to the school, Tight Ends Coach Steve Casula will serve as the program’s offensive coordinator on an interim basis, and Moore will conduct a national search for a new offensive coordinator.

The move comes after the National Champion Wolverines ended a 7-5 season on a high note, beating Ohio State on Sunday. However, the season featured a revolving quarterback lineup, with David Warren, Jack Tuttle, and Alex Orji all lining up under center.

The Wolverines are bowl-eligible. They will learn where they are headed after the conference championship games are played this weekend.