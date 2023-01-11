Comerica Park bringing in center field, lowering wall heights ahead of 2023 season

Comerica Park is lowering the outfield wall heights and bringing in center field by a few feet for the 2023 season, according to the Detroit Tigers.

The team announced Wednesday that it would adjust the center field wall to 412 feet, and lower the height of the outfield wall in several areas.

Also, the center field and right field walls will lower from 8.5 feet to 7 feet.

Most notably, the team said the out-of-town scoreboard area will be lowered from 13 feet to seven feet, and the foundation of the entire outfield wall will be reconstructed with material and padding that enhances player safety.

The changes were made after getting feedback from fans, players and front office stakeholders.

"These changes modify the deepest parts of Comerica Park, while retaining the uniqueness and exciting style of play fans are accustomed to," the release said.

The team did laser measurements to the wall, and will relabel the left corner from 345 feet to 342 feet, the center field will be 412 feet, now the second-longest in baseball behind Coors Field in Colorado.

They expect the changes to reward hitters on balls to the deepest part of the park, maintain the high number of extra-base hits, and encourage more electric defense plays like home run robberies.

“This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization,” Tigers President Scott Harris said in the release. “We’re confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park’s unique dimensions and style of play. These updates come after a great deal of research and feedback from all stakeholders in and around the organization, including our fans, players and front office."