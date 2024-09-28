Comerica Park hosting watch party for first Detroit Tigers playoff game

Detroit Tigers fans who want to gather and watch the first Tigers game of the season can do it at Comerica Park as the team will host a watch party!

Details haven't been announced for the first AL Wild Card game, but it will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The sounds of a playoff celebration: go on the field and clubhouse with the Tigers

The team said tickets are only $5 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

Children 14 and under are free when accompanied by a guardian, and there will be free Little Caesars Pizza and Pepsi products for the first 500 fans.

Fans will also get a free Tigers in the Wild t-shirt while supplies last.

People can access the party through the Rocket Mortgage Entry.

