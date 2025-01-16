Commanders-Lions projected to exceed $64 million in economic impact for city of Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The upcoming Divisional Round Playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders is expected to bring dozens of millions of dollars into Detroit's economy.

According to analysis from the East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, LLC, when factoring in direct costs like ticket sales and parking and indirect costs like business for local stores and restaurants, the net economic impact on the city is projected to exceed $64 million.

According to the firm, direct economic impact is estimated to be about $39,318,531, with an additional indirect impact of $25,557,045 for a combined total of $64,875,576.

“The indirect economic impact from increased consumption at retail establishments around Detroit will extend past Saturday’s game,” said Tyler Theile, vice president and director of public policy at AEG. “Beyond the immediate benefits, the momentum of the Detroit Lions is another example of a positive national spotlight on the city that will enhance its reputation as a vibrant destination, creating long-term opportunities for tourism and economic development."