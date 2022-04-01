Coney pasty & gyro nacho: Here are new food & drink options at Comerica Park in 2022

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled the new food and beverage options coming to Comerica Park this year, and boy do they sound good.

Comerica Park opens to fans on April 8 as the Tigers start the season at home against the Chicago White Sox.

Some of the new options have a distinct Michigan feel.

According to the Tigers, these options will be available at various concessions throughout the season, and there will be additional healthy items located throughout the ballpark.

Check out the food & beverage options below.