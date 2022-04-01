Coney pasty & gyro nacho: Here are new food & drink options at Comerica Park in 2022

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled the new food and beverage options coming to Comerica Park this year, and boy do they sound good.
Comerica Park opens to fans on April 8 as the Tigers start the season at home against the Chicago White Sox.
Some of the new options have a distinct Michigan feel.
According to the Tigers, these options will be available at various concessions throughout the season, and there will be additional healthy items located throughout the ballpark.
Check out the food & beverage options below.
- Brisket and Mac ‘N Cheese Pasty: Rich, flaky crust stuffed hatch and chili queso Mac ‘N Cheese with smoked beef brisket
- Coney Pasty: Rich, flaky crust stuffed with ballpark frank slices, coney sauce, mustard and diced onions
- Polish Pasty: Rich, flaky crust stuffed with cheddar and potato pierogis, grilled smoked sausage and sauerkraut
- Apple Pasty: Tender apples and cinnamon baked in rich, flaky crust
- Motor City Chicken: Tender pork loin wrapped in bacon, drizzled with spicy Michigan Maple Syrup
- Fresh Italian Sausage: Grilled rope Italian Sausage topped with marinara, peppers and onions
- Milk ‘N Cookies: Big chocolate chip cookie and half pint of Guernsey milk
- The Notorious P.I.G. – Smoked pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, onion straws and pickled jalapeno peppers, drizzled with BBQ Sauce on onion roll
- Fat Rooster Chicken Sandwich: Fried spicy chicken topped with house-made pickles and slaw and honey mayo on sweet Hawaiian Roll
- Impossible Burger: Plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Gyro Nacho: Crispy pita chips, carved gyro meat, chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, onions and tzatziki
- Beer Braised Brat: Grilled bratwurst simmered in beer and butter, topped with sauerkraut and served on pretzel bun