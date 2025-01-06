Could David Montgomery play next week? Here's what he told the SNF broadcast

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has been rehabbing an MCL injury since mid-December, but avoided surgery and he could be ready for the playoffs.

On the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Lions took on the Minnesota Vikings, NBC's Melissa Stark said she talked to Montgomery this week.

According to NBC, Montgomery went through a full workout on Saturday for the first time since the injury.

Stark reported that she also asked Montgomery if he would play next week.

He responded, "I'm excited, I'll just say that."

The Lions will have a bye week next week if they beat the Vikings, but will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football if they lose to the Vikings.