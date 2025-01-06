Watch Now
Could David Montgomery play next week? Here's what he told the SNF broadcast

Lions running back David Montgomery is working to return at some point during the postseason, Ian Rapoport reports. "Sources are now optimistic that the star avoided the season-ending surgery that was initially feared," the NFL Network insider said. "If all goes well, (his path) could put him on the field for the playoffs." Brad Galli has more
(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has been rehabbing an MCL injury since mid-December, but avoided surgery and he could be ready for the playoffs.

On the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Lions took on the Minnesota Vikings, NBC's Melissa Stark said she talked to Montgomery this week.

According to NBC, Montgomery went through a full workout on Saturday for the first time since the injury.

Stark reported that she also asked Montgomery if he would play next week.

He responded, "I'm excited, I'll just say that."

The Lions will have a bye week next week if they beat the Vikings, but will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football if they lose to the Vikings.

