Could the Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game be moved to Detroit due to snow?

Could the Buffalo Bills play their game on Sunday in Detroit? It's possible, given the amount of snow expected to hit the Buffalo area over the weekend.

According to our sister station, WKBW in Buffalo, one to two feet of snow is possible at the Bills' stadium on Friday, but there should be time to try and clear the stadium of snow Saturday.

However, Sunday will bring snow showers and squalls during the tailgate and the game with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

WKBW reports that an NFL spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the weather situation, but it's a unique week for the Bills. The team is scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo plays in Detroit on Thanksgiving, meaning the team already has a short week. Yahoo! reports that the NFL can't move the game to a Monday or a Tuesday as it has done before because of the short week and the Thursday game.

This wouldn't be the first time a Bills game was moved to Detroit.

In 2014, the Bills took on the New York Jets at Ford Field after a massive snowstorm brought several feet of snow to Buffalo. The game took place on a Monday night so the Bills could have more time to practice.