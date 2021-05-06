Crews breaking ground on new skatepark in Chandler Park on Friday

Crews will break ground on an all-new skatepark coming to Detroit. The Chandler Park Skatepark will feature terrain type for all ages and and include elements for both street and transition skateboarding style.

SITE Design Group and Hardcore Skateparks worked to design the park and held community meetings and a survey to create the park.

"This skatepark is another among a series of impactful projects that continue to enhance the park toward becoming a world-class space," Steve Ogden, chair of the Chandler Park Conservancy Board, said in a release. “The partnership between the City of Detroit and Chandler Park Conservancy has advanced our park and made it a model for recreation in our city, one that we hope will bring Detroiters and their families together for years to come.”

The Skateboard Project works to provide safe and challenging places for skaters of all levels to develop in communities.

"The Chandler Park Skatepark is a great example of how a community can come together to create a unique space to benefit young people,” Tony Hawk, professional skateboarder, entrepreneur and chairman of The Skateboard Project, added in the release “Through our Built to Play Skatepark program, and thanks to our invaluable partnership with the FYG Foundation, the youth advocates for Chandler Park were able to utilize our technical assistance, and leverage funds that would not have been available otherwise.

“This park is a welcomed resource for the people of Detroit, and can improve the lives and the wellbeing of those who use it. The Skatepark Project is proud to be a part of such a successful and inspiring effort."



The park is being built with funding from several organizations, including the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, The Skatepark Project, Find Your Grind Foundation and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The park is scheduled to open Sunday, June 20 on International Go Skateboarding Day.