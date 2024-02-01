Watch Now
Crisler Center, Yost Arena to begin selling alcohol at sporting events

Posted at 3:16 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 15:16:41-05

The University of Michigan Athletics Department said alcohol sales will begin at Crisler Center and Yost Arena after the state approved liquor licenses for the two venues.

Last year, the university's board of regents approved alcohol sales in select U-M athletic facilities after the legislature approved a bill permitting college stadiums to sell alcohol.

According to the university, alcohol will be available for purchase at Crisler Center starting Feb. 2 with a wrestling meet against Iowa.

Then, the first men's basketball game with alcohol sales will be Feb. 3 against Rutgers.

The first hockey game with alcohol sales will be Feb. 9 when the Wolverines play the Spartans.

