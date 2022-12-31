Watch Now
Crucial Michigan touchdown overturned against TCU; see the play and decide

Fiesta Bowl Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) makes the catch as TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Fiesta Bowl Football
Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 17:40:41-05

Was it a touchdown? That's the question people are asking after Roman Wilson caught what would've been a momentum-changing pass that was originally called a touchdown and then overturned.

With TCU up 14-3, Michigan intercepted a pass from Max Duggan and then J.J. McCarthy threw a 51-yard pass to Wilson. He caught the ball and didn't have full possession until he was in the endzone.

However, after review, officials said he was down at the 1-yard line.

The video is below.

On he next play, Michigan's Kalel Mullings fumbled the handoff from McCarthy, which was recovered in the endzone by TCU's Bud Clark.

