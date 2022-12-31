Crucial Michigan touchdown overturned against TCU; see the play and decide

Was it a touchdown? That's the question people are asking after Roman Wilson caught what would've been a momentum-changing pass that was originally called a touchdown and then overturned.
With TCU up 14-3, Michigan intercepted a pass from Max Duggan and then J.J. McCarthy threw a 51-yard pass to Wilson. He caught the ball and didn't have full possession until he was in the endzone.
However, after review, officials said he was down at the 1-yard line.
The video is below.
VIDEO: Roman Wilson caught a touchdown pass.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 31, 2022
Officials overturned it. pic.twitter.com/nzCpkMXd0D
On he next play, Michigan's Kalel Mullings fumbled the handoff from McCarthy, which was recovered in the endzone by TCU's Bud Clark.