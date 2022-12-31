Crucial Michigan touchdown overturned against TCU; see the play and decide

Was it a touchdown? That's the question people are asking after Roman Wilson caught what would've been a momentum-changing pass that was originally called a touchdown and then overturned.

With TCU up 14-3, Michigan intercepted a pass from Max Duggan and then J.J. McCarthy threw a 51-yard pass to Wilson. He caught the ball and didn't have full possession until he was in the endzone.

However, after review, officials said he was down at the 1-yard line.

The video is below.

VIDEO: Roman Wilson caught a touchdown pass.



Officials overturned it. pic.twitter.com/nzCpkMXd0D — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 31, 2022

On he next play, Michigan's Kalel Mullings fumbled the handoff from McCarthy, which was recovered in the endzone by TCU's Bud Clark.