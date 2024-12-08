Watch Now
Cunningham has a triple-double to lead the Pistons to victory over the Knicks

Heather Khalifa/AP
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham is defended by New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 29 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 120-111 on Saturday night.

Malik Beasley had 23 points off the bench and Jaden Ivey chipped in 16 for the Pistons, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

It was Cunningham’s fifth triple-double of the season, three behind league leader Nikola Jokic.

Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges finished with 20 points for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak stopped.

