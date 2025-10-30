Cunningham's 30 points and 10 assists lead Pistons past Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons overcame a slow start to beat the Orlando Magic 135-116 on Wednesday night.

Cunningham added six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

The Pistons trailed for most of the first half, but outscored Orlando 70-52 in the final two quarters. The Magic have lost four straight after winning their opener.

Tobias Harris added 23 points for Detroit, which improved to 3-2, and Jalen Duren had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero (24) and Franz Wagner (22) combined for 46 points, but missed 17 of 30 field-goal attempts and 11 of 28 free-throw attempts.

The Pistons used a 14-1 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, and led by as many as 16 late in the period. The Magic attempted a rally, but missed 10 of 33 free throws in the first 36 minutes.

Detroit started the fourth strong to go ahead 117-97 and cruised to victory as both teams emptied their benches.

The Pistons missed nine of their first 10 shots, allowing the Magic to take an early 15-6 lead.

Detroit didn't get even until Duncan Robinson's 3-pointer made it 62-62 with 1:23 left in the first half. They led 65-64 at halftime behind 13 points from Harris. Wagner, the former Michigan star, had 14 for Orlando.

Up next

Magic: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Pistons: Play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in Mexico City.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

