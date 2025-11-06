Dallas Cowboys DE, Western Michigan alum Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

(WXYZ) — The Dallas Cowboys announced that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, a Michigan native, has died at the age of 24.

Details surrounding his death were not released.

Kneeland was born in Grand Rapids and went to Western Michigan University before being drafted in the second round by the Cowboys in 2024.

He had just played in Dallas' Monday Night Football game three days ago, where he recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the Cowboys said in a statement.