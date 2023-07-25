Dan Campbell: C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury doesn't appear to be serious

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Tuesday morning, saying DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury doesn't appear to be anything serious.

It comes just one day after the newly-signed defensive back went down with what appeared to be a knee injury and was later carted off the field.

"The images look pretty good," Campbell said. "He may be out a day or two, but he seems to be OK."

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million deal in March to help bolster the Lions' secondary.

Campbell said any time you see a player goes down, it's hard to see and you don't want that for everyone. However, he said he's been around the game long enough, and he doesn't let his mind go to the worst thought until you get the information.

"Obviously, to hear the news, you feel a lot better about it," he said.