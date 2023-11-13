Watch Now
Dan Campbell details late fourth-down call decision instead of field goal

Ashley Landis/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell answers questions during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 8:41 AM, Nov 13, 2023
The Detroit Lions converted a huge fourth down late in the game Sunday evening that helped set up the 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was one of five fourth-down attempts by Detroit during the game, but with a 38-38 tie and facing a 4th and 2, head coach Dan Campbell decided to go for it instead of kicking a 43-yard field goal.

If the team made the field goal, they would've given the ball back to the Chargers with over 1:40 left in the game.

Campbell detailed his decision in a press conference after the game.

"I wanted to finish with the ball. I trusted our guys, I trust Goff," Campbell said. "Going into that situation, there was going to be a lot of time left. You know, kick a field goal. I wanted to finish with the ball in our hands and I liked where we were at offensively. We were playing good, Goff was in a good spot, and I felt that was the right thing to do."

Goff completed a 6-yard pass to tight end Sam LaPorta which put the Lions at the Chargers' 20-yard line.

Detroit then took three kneel-downs and Riley Patterson kicked the 41-yard game-winning field goal to improve the Lions' record to 7-2 on the season.

Detroit takes on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon before hosting the Packers four days later on Thanksgiving.

