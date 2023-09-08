Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dan Campbell dismisses 'asterisk' narrative following Lions win over Chiefs

Dan Campbell Lions Chiefs Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell congratulates a player coming off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Dan Campbell Lions Chiefs Football
Posted at 5:02 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:02:44-04

(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell dismissed any sort of 'asterisk' notion surrounding Detroit's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night.

The Chiefs were without tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones, prompting the following comment from play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico shortly after time expired:

"This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce."

Campbell was asked during a media conference call Friday about Tirico's comments, replying simply, “Well, is there an asterisk by the 1-0?”

Prior to his 'asterisk' remark, Tirico did reference the long-running 'Same Old Lions' mantra saying, "Not the same old Lions, the 1-0 Lions."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!