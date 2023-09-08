Dan Campbell dismisses 'asterisk' narrative following Lions win over Chiefs

(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell dismissed any sort of 'asterisk' notion surrounding Detroit's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night.

The Chiefs were without tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones, prompting the following comment from play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico shortly after time expired:

"This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce."

Campbell was asked during a media conference call Friday about Tirico's comments, replying simply, “Well, is there an asterisk by the 1-0?”

Prior to his 'asterisk' remark, Tirico did reference the long-running 'Same Old Lions' mantra saying, "Not the same old Lions, the 1-0 Lions."