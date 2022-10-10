Dan Campbell: 'Everybody is upset, everybody is frustrated' by Lions' 1-4 start

(WXYZ) — As the Detroit Lions head into their bye week, head coach Dan Campbell was asked Monday about the team's mood following a 1-4 start to the season.

"I think everybody is in the same boat here," said Campbell. "Everybody is upset. Everybody is frustrated. Nobody likes losing here. I think everybody knows we’re better than 1-4, but we haven’t showed that collectively."

Campbell expressed optimism moving forward because of the roster he and general manager Brad Holmes put together.

"I know what kind of group of guys we’ve got in this locker room," said Campbell. "Brad and I built it that way, so these guys aren’t going to lay down, they’re not going to give up. It’s a good group of guys, and we’ve got to regroup."

Detroit, which entered Sunday with the league's top-ranked offense, was shut out 29-0 by the New England Patriots.

"Figure out what we can do better," Campbell said regarding adjustments during the bye week. "How do we use our personnel – what do we do to maximize the personnel? Do we need to make a shift in some of the things that we do defensively, offensively? Do we need to calm things down even more?

I’m looking at practice. How do we practice? What do we need to do – we need to do more one-on-one, I know that. To me, that really pops off the tape."

The Lions return from their bye week with a road game October 23 against the Dallas Cowboys, who have won four straight.