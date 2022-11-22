Watch Now
Dan Campbell expects Ford Field to be buzzing on Thanksgiving

Posted at 6:48 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 18:48:07-05

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell expects Ford Field to be buzzing on Thanksgiving.

“Oh yeah, I already thought about that. That was one of the first things I thought of after this game on the plane ride home is like, man, this place is going to be – because it’s been good," he said on Tuesday.

The Lions head coach knows three wins in a row are giving fans something to cheer about.

"I mean, it’s been electric and I can only imagine now. I already know it’s going to be on fire. So, and it’s going to be great. It’s going to be great.”

