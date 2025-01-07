Watch Now
Dan Campbell expects Lions RB David Montgomery to play in playoffs

Lions running back David Montgomery is working to return at some point during the postseason, Ian Rapoport reports. "Sources are now optimistic that the star avoided the season-ending surgery that was initially feared," the NFL Network insider said. "If all goes well, (his path) could put him on the field for the playoffs." Brad Galli has more
(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he expects running back David Montgomery to play in the team's first playoff game next weekend.

Montgomery has been rehabbing an MCL injury since mid-December but avoided surgery.

On the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Lions took on the Minnesota Vikings, NBC's Melissa Stark said she talked to Montgomery this week.

According to NBC, Montgomery went through a full workout on Saturday for the first time since the injury.

Stark reported that she also asked Montgomery if he would play next week.

He responded, "I'm excited, I'll just say that."

