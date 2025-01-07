Dan Campbell expects Lions RB David Montgomery to play in playoffs

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he expects running back David Montgomery to play in the team's first playoff game next weekend.

Montgomery has been rehabbing an MCL injury since mid-December but avoided surgery.

On the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Lions took on the Minnesota Vikings, NBC's Melissa Stark said she talked to Montgomery this week.

According to NBC, Montgomery went through a full workout on Saturday for the first time since the injury.

Stark reported that she also asked Montgomery if he would play next week.

He responded, "I'm excited, I'll just say that."