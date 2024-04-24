Dan Campbell: Lions fans should be prepared for team to trade out of first round

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is preparing fans that the team may trade out of the first round and may not have a pick, despite the draft being in Downtown Detroit.

It follows GM Brad Holmes' press conference where he was asked if the team could trade back, and he said they'd have to do what's right for the organization.

Watch Holmes' pre-draft press conference below

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes previews the 2024 NFL Draft: Could the Lions trade?

Speaking to Costa and Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning, Campbell reiterated that the team will do what they think is best.

"Anything can happen. We’re prepared for whatever we need to do, and if our guy isn’t there, we’re sitting there, and our guy isn’t there, we will move back, so I’m just preparing the fans," Campbell said.

However, he said he'd tell the fans what he would have told his kids in the past.

"All you gotta do is one sleep, and then you get two picks," Campbell said.

The Lions have the 29th overall pick in the first round after they made the NFC Championship last year.