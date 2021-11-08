Watch
Sports

Actions

Dan Campbell: Lions not planning to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Richard/AP
FILE — In this file photo from Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
FILE Odell Beckham Jr.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 17:03:06-05

(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday the team did not have any plans to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"(GM Brad Holmes) and I talk about everything, and he was no different," Campbell said. "I would leave it at that. Look, our ears and eyes are open to everything, and if there was a certain way to make things work, we'd be open for just about any player if it made sense."

The Cleveland Browns waived Beckham on Monday, and teams have until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to claim him before he becomes a free agent.

"Anybody that we feel like does upgrade us and is our type of guy...if we really feel like it's a true upgrade or somebody that's worth looking at in any of these positions, yeah, we'll do it," Campbell said when asked about making free agent or waiver signings in general. "Brad's already proven that he'll do that. So like I said, our eyes are always open for anybody we think can help."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!