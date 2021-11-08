Dan Campbell: Lions not planning to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday the team did not have any plans to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"(GM Brad Holmes) and I talk about everything, and he was no different," Campbell said. "I would leave it at that. Look, our ears and eyes are open to everything, and if there was a certain way to make things work, we'd be open for just about any player if it made sense."

The Cleveland Browns waived Beckham on Monday, and teams have until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to claim him before he becomes a free agent.

"Anybody that we feel like does upgrade us and is our type of guy...if we really feel like it's a true upgrade or somebody that's worth looking at in any of these positions, yeah, we'll do it," Campbell said when asked about making free agent or waiver signings in general. "Brad's already proven that he'll do that. So like I said, our eyes are always open for anybody we think can help."