(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been named the NFC Coach of the Year by select media members as part of the 101 Awards.

The awards are selected each year by 101 members of the national media, and they are widely recognized throughout the NFL.

Campbell was also named a finalist for AP Coach of the Year, after leading Detroit to a 12-5 season and their first two playoff wins in decades.

Detroit now faces the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday night.