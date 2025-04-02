Dan Campbell not dwelling on Lions playoff loss: 'We played bad at the wrong time'

(WXYZ) — Dan Campbell isn't dwelling on the pain of last season's playoff loss.

He's confident in what the Lions have built.

"You gotta be careful. You come out of it and you say, 'Man, what’s wrong? What’s wrong with us?' I mean, we did it right. We had 15 wins in a season. We played bad at the wrong time," he said at the NFL annual meetings on Tuesday.

"So, careful tweaking things. What you’ve got is good enough. We just gotta play better in that moment. But it also means we can’t stay the same, we all know that. That’s not good for anybody."

Campbell is embracing the Lions "meat-grinder" 2025 schedule against elite quarterbacks.

"This is going to be a meat-grinder, and I've said this before: we could be a better team than we were last year and have more losses," he said. "No matter that happens in the season, you’re trying to sharpen your sword for the playoffs."

