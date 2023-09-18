Dan Campbell provides updates after injury-ridden loss against Seattle

Unfortunately, injuries were part of the story surrounding the Lions' first loss of the season. Monday at Allen Park, as the Lions move forward to Atlanta, Dan Campbell provided an injury update on multiple players.

Running back David Montgomery, who did not finish Sunday’s game, is dealing with a quad injury. Monday, Campbell said he is more in the boat of "day to day." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "a couple of weeks." Campbell admitted that for however long Montgomery is out, Jahmyr Gibbs will have a bigger opportunity.

Ian Rapaport reported Monday morning that edge rusher James Houston had a fractured ankle and could be out for two months. Campbell said his injury suffered was to his fibula, and that he will "be out for a while."

According to Campbell, offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai could be out for a little bit, but the Lions will know more in the coming days. Campbell was asked if it could be an IR possibility, but responded "I don't think so."

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker didn't play on Sunday, but Campbell said he is improving and his status is encouraging. "He's getting better and better every day," said Campbell. Now, the Lions are in the position to see if he'll be available by Sunday for their next game, Atlanta at home.

