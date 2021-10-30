Dan Campbell reminisces on trick-or-treating as a kid in Texas

(WXYZ) — During his Friday press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell reflected on his trick-or-treat experience while growing up in Texas.

Campbell said his dad begrudgingly drove he and his brother to a nearby town to collect candy on Halloween night.

"He hated Halloween," said Campbell. "You’ve got to wait for it to get dark, so he’s been working all day long and that’s one. Two is, ‘All right, I’ve got to go drive them around. I’ll let you guys get out, whatever.’ So, we would go drive to the nearest town, which had about 400 people in it by the way.

We’d load up and he’d just pull up and go, ‘Hurry up.’ We’d jump out. We’d be in our suits, have our bags, we had just the old paper bags, run up there and do it. We’d just go from house to house and we’d come running back to the house and he’s like, ‘No. Just keep going.’ We’re running from house to house, come back and the whole time he’s yelling, ‘Hurry up.’ But, you know what? He did it every year. He did it every year.”