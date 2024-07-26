Dan Campbell says the Lions' defense carries a new swagger and level of confidence and that the defensive backs room has been injected with new personalities and abilities.

Watch Jeanna Trotman's latest report from Training Camp below

There has been many new additions to the secondary from players with experience like Amik Robertson and Carlton Davis III to rookies like Ennis Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold. Someone returning, but new to the field, is someone the Lions leadership stuck with and believed in: Emmanuel Moseley after two ACL injuries.

Emmanuel Moseley gets emotional when talking about how much it means to him to be a part of this "new swagger" Lions defense, and that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes still believed in him despite two ACL injuries.



"This team could've been done with me," he says.@Mannymoseley pic.twitter.com/Km4vqGPLk2 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 26, 2024

Moseley believes the new swagger and confidence with this Lions defense is there and that a lot of that comes from the coaches themselves. He said it was hard to be sidelined while Detroit lost in the NFC Championship to San Francisco, but there's a mix of attitude and humility with this year's group that will lead them to improve in a new season.

