Watch Now
Sports

Actions

D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Quintez Cephus among six out for Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable

D'Andre Swift Lions Vikings Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Craig Lassig/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
D'Andre Swift Lions Vikings Football
Amon-Ra St Brown Lions Vikings Football
Posted at 4:12 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:12:01-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle), wide receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and John Cominsky (wrist) out Sunday against the New England Patriots.

None of the six players ruled out participated in practice Friday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is questionable, along with wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), guards Jonah Jackson (finger) and Kayode Awosika (hamstring), center Evan Brown (ankle), and linebacker Chris Board (knee). Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice, while the other five were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), tight end TJ Hockenson (hip), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. All three were full participants in Friday's practice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!