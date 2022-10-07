D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Quintez Cephus among six out for Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle), wide receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and John Cominsky (wrist) out Sunday against the New England Patriots.

None of the six players ruled out participated in practice Friday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is questionable, along with wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), guards Jonah Jackson (finger) and Kayode Awosika (hamstring), center Evan Brown (ankle), and linebacker Chris Board (knee). Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice, while the other five were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), tight end TJ Hockenson (hip), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. All three were full participants in Friday's practice.