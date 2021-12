(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled running back D'Andre Swift out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Swift (shoulder) did not practice this week.

Linebackers Trey Flowers (knee) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) are also out, as is cornerback Bobby Price (shoulder).

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell (illness/shoulder) is questionable, along with fellow offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) and defensive end Michael Brockers (knee).