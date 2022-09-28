Watch Now
D’Andre Swift unlikely to play Sunday for Lions, long list of starters sit out practice

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled in the end zone after a 9-yard rush for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 28, 2022
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions returned to practice on Wednesday, missing a long list of starters at skill positions.

D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks. Amon-Ra St. Brown is “day-to-day,” Dan Campbell said. On top of those two, TJ Hockenson and Josh Reynolds weren’t on the field either.

“Swift it had to be significantly better probably to play. I mean, it’d have to be this – the sky’s opened up and the bright light comes out and I’m good to go,” Campbell said about his injured running back.

Swift shined in the first two games of the season, but was limited in the loss to the Vikings.

“We all know he’s a weapon for us, but we’re prepared for this. We knew it would be hard to get through a full season with him being healthy, that’s just the nature of the position,” Campbell said.

Linemen Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson also did not practice.

