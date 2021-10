(WXYZ) — Danny Dekeyser and Marc Staal will be the alternate captains for the Detroit Red Wings, Head Coach Jeff Blashill announced on Wednesday.

DeKeyser, 31, is a metro Detroit native and has played his entire NHL career with the Red Wings. He has 33 goals and 102 assists in 488 games.

Staal, 34, has previously served as an alternate captain for the New York Rangers. He's played in 948 career games and has 46 goals and 152 assists.